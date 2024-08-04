Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1850 A "Type 1850-1851" (France, Second Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1850 A "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1850 A "Type 1850-1851" - Gold Coin Value - France, Second Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 592,051

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Second Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1850
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 11, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - July 11, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1850 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Second Republic Coins of France in 1850 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search