10 Francs 1850 A "Type 1850-1851" (France, Second Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 592,051
Description
- Country France
- Period Second Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1850
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1850 with mark A. This gold coin from the times of Second Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Francs 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
