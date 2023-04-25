flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1853
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:1800 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 942 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Künker - October 9, 2025
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
2559 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
2036 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 7, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionSP64 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 2, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Numisor - October 29, 2015
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 29, 2015
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateApril 24, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1853 A "Large head"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with mark A is 1800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1853 "Large head" with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

