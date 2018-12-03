flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863". Gold (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:43000 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 17, 2019
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
70760 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CHF
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
15031 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2007
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
Ex. Brand collection
SellerSotheby's
DateJuly 1, 1982
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1854 A, Gold?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A, Gold is 43000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A, Gold?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A, Gold is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A, Gold?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A, Gold we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

