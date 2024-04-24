flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1867-1868" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC200,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:90 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 553796 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Coins NB - April 23, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Plata Torres - October 20, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Plata Torres - October 20, 2019
SellerPlata Torres
DateOctober 20, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Artemide Aste - September 2, 2013
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Artemide Aste - September 2, 2013
SellerArtemide Aste
DateSeptember 2, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 24, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Artemide Aste - July 4, 2010
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Artemide Aste - July 4, 2010
SellerArtemide Aste
DateJuly 4, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2010
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMarch 11, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1868 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1868 with mark BB is 90 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1868 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1868All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions