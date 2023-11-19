flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1867-1868" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC352,510

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1867-1868" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction Goldberg - September 29, 2021
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction Goldberg - September 29, 2021
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1868 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1868 with mark A is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1868 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1868 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

