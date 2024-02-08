flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC412,859

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1866 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 351911 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place September 8, 2022.

Сondition
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction WCN - September 8, 2022
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 8, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction CNG - July 20, 2022
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction CNG - July 20, 2022
SellerCNG
DateJuly 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction CNG - December 1, 2021
SellerCNG
DateDecember 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction Aste - June 1, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction Aste - June 1, 2019
SellerAste
DateJune 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 K at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1866 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1866 with mark K is 15 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1866 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters K?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
