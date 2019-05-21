flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC58,360

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1864 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Olivier Goujon Numismatique auction for EUR 294. Bidding took place May 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 294 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 14, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Jesús Vico - June 2, 2016
SellerJesús Vico
DateJune 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 25, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 16, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1864 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1864 with mark K is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1864 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters K?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

