flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC843,156

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1866 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 18, 2019.

Сondition
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Numismática Leilões - June 26, 2025
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateNovember 30, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Numismática Leilões - January 24, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
SellerMonedalia.es
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Inasta - July 2, 2020
SellerInasta
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Aste - March 28, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Aste - March 28, 2019
SellerAste
DateMarch 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1866 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1866 with mark BB is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1866 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions