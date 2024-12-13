flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC112,372

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1864 BB "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1864 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
France 20 Centimes 1864 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
France 20 Centimes 1864 BB at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1864 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1864 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1864 with mark BB is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1864 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1864All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions