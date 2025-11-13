flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,459,920

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:70 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMay 18, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 28, 2014
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1866 A at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1866 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1866 with mark A is 70 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1866 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1866 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions