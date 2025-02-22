flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1866" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,835 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC268,255

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1866" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (23)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - July 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS62
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 17, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2015
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Creusy Numismatique - April 22, 2014
SellerCreusy Numismatique
DateApril 22, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1864 A at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 23, 2013
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1864 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1864 with mark A is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1864 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1864 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1864All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions