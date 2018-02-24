flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Numis.be - Eeckhout Joselito

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC395,702

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1856 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 859656 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place October 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France 20 Centimes 1856 D at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS60
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1856 D at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1856 D at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1856 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1856 with mark D is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1856 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters D?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

