FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC397,985

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1863
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1863 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1392 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - July 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2017
ConditionF15 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 24, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 21, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1863 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2006
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1863 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1863 with mark BB is 290 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1863 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

