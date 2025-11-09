flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,986,177

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:100 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1860 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - November 9, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
SellerInasta
DateJune 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - March 1, 2022
SellerInasta
DateMarch 1, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - October 24, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
SellerNomisma
DateJuly 23, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 9, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
SellerInasta
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - November 6, 2020
SellerInasta
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Nomisma - June 4, 2020
SellerNomisma
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Inasta - May 15, 2020
SellerInasta
DateMay 15, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1860 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1860 with mark BB is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1860 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

