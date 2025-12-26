flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC13,342

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1700 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (5)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1856 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionAU58 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
France 20 Centimes 1856 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1856 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1856 with mark BB is 1700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1856 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

