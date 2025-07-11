flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC53,926

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1862
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:380 USD
Average price (PROOF):890 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 1,053. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 7, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
SellerRauch
DateJune 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1862 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1862 with mark A is 380 USD for regular strike and 890 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1862 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1862 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1862 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1862 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1862All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions