FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,536,391

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:95 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (94)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 721 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - August 23, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateAugust 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Stephen Album - August 11, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - June 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 29, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 23, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1860 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1860 with mark A is 95 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1860 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1860 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

