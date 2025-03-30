flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,619,689

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1859 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction WCN - October 9, 2025
SellerWCN
DateOctober 9, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - April 11, 2017
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateApril 11, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2011
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Goldberg - February 13, 2008
France 20 Centimes 1859 A at auction Goldberg - February 13, 2008
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 13, 2008
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1859 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1859 with mark A is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1859 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1859 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1859 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1859 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1859All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions