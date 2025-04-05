flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC704,356

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1858
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 709601 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionMS60
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction Coins NB - March 11, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 26, 2021
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - September 18, 2021
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateSeptember 18, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS61
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1858 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 10, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1858 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1858 with mark A is 320 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1858 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1858 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1858 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1858 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

