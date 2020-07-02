20 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight1 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC840,139
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination20 Centimes
- Year1857
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintParis
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617679 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1857 A?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A is 340 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A?
The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A?
To sell the 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.