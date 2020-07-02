flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC840,139

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1857
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617679 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place December 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
539 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS63
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 293 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 2, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction cgb.fr - June 16, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction Rauch - March 24, 2017
SellerRauch
DateMarch 24, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 14, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1857 A at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1857 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A is 340 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1857 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

