flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC603,156

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Average price (PROOF):2400 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
688 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Via - March 26, 2021
SellerVia
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Via - July 1, 2020
SellerVia
DateJuly 1, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2014
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionPF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
France 20 Centimes 1856 A at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateMay 9, 2010
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1856 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1856 with mark A is 210 USD for regular strike and 2400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1856 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1856 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1856All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions