FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC362,245

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Average price (PROOF):1300 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31352 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 3, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 3, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 2, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 10, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 8, 2026
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionAU55
To auction
France 20 Centimes 1855 A at auction Frühwald - January 10, 2026
SellerFrühwald
DateJanuary 10, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1855 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1855 with mark A is 180 USD for regular strike and 1300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1855 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1855 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1855 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1855 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

