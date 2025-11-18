flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,682,581

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2250 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
SellerKatz
DateDecember 29, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1854 A at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 2, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1854 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1854 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1854 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1854All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 20 CentimesNumismatic auctions