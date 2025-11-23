flag
20 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 20 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 20 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC680,103

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination20 Centimes
  • Year1853
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Average price (PROOF):640 USD
Auction sales chart 20 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Centimes 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 23, 2025
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 23, 2025
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2025
SellerWAG
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateDecember 20, 2022
ConditionAU58
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 20 Centimes 1853 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 3, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 3, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 20 Centimes 1853 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 20 Centimes 1853 with mark A is 190 USD for regular strike and 640 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 20 Centimes 1853 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 20 Centimes 1853 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 20 Centimes 1853 with the letters A?

To sell the 20 Centimes 1853 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

