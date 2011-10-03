flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859". Gold (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:2600 USD
Average price (PROOF):15000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1854 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction VCD Auctions - March 13, 2025
SellerVCD Auctions
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 3, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateOctober 3, 2011
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
14744 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 30, 2007
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
Ex. Brand collection
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
Ex. Brand collection
SellerSotheby's
DateJuly 1, 1982
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1854 A, Gold?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 2 Francs 1854 with mark A, Gold is 2600 USD for regular strike and 15000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1854 with mark A, Gold?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A, Gold is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A, Gold?

To sell the 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A, Gold we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

