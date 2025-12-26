FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940
2 Francs 1868 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC87,000
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination2 Francs
- Year1868
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintBordeaux
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters K?
To sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
