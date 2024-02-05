flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,831,119

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1867 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction Olivier Goujon - February 5, 2024
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - April 22, 2021
SellerFEYDEAU BOURSE
DateApril 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 21, 2021
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 14, 2015
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 K at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionUNC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1867 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1867 with mark K is 360 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1867 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1867 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

