flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC437,055

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (20)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1866 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 880 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction WCN - July 25, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJuly 25, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2022
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2022
SellerRedSquare
DateNovember 5, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2018
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 14, 2015
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateOctober 29, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 4, 2014
ConditionGENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 19, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1866 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1866 with mark K is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1866 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1866 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters K?

To sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions