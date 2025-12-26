FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940
2 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC1,001,000
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination2 Francs
- Year1870
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintStrasbourg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1870 with the letters BB?
To sell the 2 Francs 1870 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
