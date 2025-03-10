flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC733,227

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (26)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 552363 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 1,260. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateMarch 22, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2018
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateOctober 30, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateApril 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 9, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auctiones - March 22, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auctiones - October 20, 2013
SellerAuctiones
DateOctober 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 BB at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 21, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1868 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1868 with mark BB is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1868 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters BB?

To sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

