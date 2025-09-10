flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,470,737

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1867 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
SellerPruvost
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 14, 2015
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 14, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
SellerRauch
DateJune 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 14, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aste - January 8, 2026
France 2 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aste - January 8, 2026
SellerAste
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1867 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1867 with mark BB is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1867 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1867 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters BB?

To sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

