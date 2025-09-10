flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,089,824

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (64)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1866 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma - September 6, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
SellerNomisma Aste
DateApril 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - November 13, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 13, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
SellerWAG
DateAugust 27, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Alexander - January 15, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2021
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateOctober 9, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - June 5, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 3, 2020
SellerAurora Numismatica
DateOctober 3, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 BB at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1866 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1866 with mark BB is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1866 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1866 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters BB?

To sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

