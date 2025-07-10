flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,187,168

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1870
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (29)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 5,100. Bidding took place May 21, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 15, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
France 2 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1870 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1870 with mark A is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1870 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1870 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1870 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1870 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

