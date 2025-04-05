flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,762,479

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (59)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26703 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - November 14, 2025
SellerCasa de Subastas de Madrid
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Ghiglione - April 5, 2025
SellerGhiglione
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - September 10, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateAugust 1, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - November 12, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 2 Francs 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1868 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1868 with mark A is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1868 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1868 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1868 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

