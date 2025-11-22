flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,695,153

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Al Sur del Mundo - November 22, 2025
SellerAl Sur del Mundo
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 21, 2025
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateNovember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - March 31, 2025
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMarch 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
SellerMöller
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 19, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 18, 2011
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 18, 2011
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1867 A at auction Frank S. Robinson - January 18, 2026
SellerFrank S. Robinson
DateJanuary 18, 2026
ConditionAG
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1867 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1867 with mark A is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1867 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1867 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1867 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

