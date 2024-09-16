flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,225,798

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:250 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1866 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (48)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction WCN - August 8, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2022
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2022
SellerRedSquare
DateNovember 5, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction iBelgica - June 30, 2021
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 30, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
SellerAurea
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 15, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
SellerStack's
DateOctober 22, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 18, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 20, 2018
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 20, 2018
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 3, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 21, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1866 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 1, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1866 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1866 with mark A is 250 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1866 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1866 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1866 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

