FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC693,369

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:640 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (37)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1856 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionVF25
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionF12
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateDecember 20, 2022
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
SellerJesús Vico
DateMay 31, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
SellerMonedalia.es
DateSeptember 30, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateApril 24, 2019
ConditionVG8 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - November 20, 2018
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 BB at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1856 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1856 with mark BB is 640 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1856 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1856 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters BB?

To sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

