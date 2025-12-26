flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC894

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:32000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1859 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 52,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
10127 $
Price in auction currency 9200 EUR
France 2 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
58296 $
Price in auction currency 52000 EUR
France 2 Francs 1859 A at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 14, 2015
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1859 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1859 with mark A is 32000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1859 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1859 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1859 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1859 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

