FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,288

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1858
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6200 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1858 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
4125 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
4780 $
Price in auction currency 4200 CHF
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 1, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1858 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1858 with mark A is 6200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1858 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1858 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1858 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1858 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

