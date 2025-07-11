flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1857 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC338,964

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1857
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
2347 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1857 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1857 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1857 with mark A is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1857 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1857 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
