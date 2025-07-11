flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC240,847

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:820 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1856 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionF15
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionF15
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 18, 2017
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 19, 2016
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateOctober 19, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
SellerPalombo
DateNovember 27, 2011
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1856 A at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1856 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1856 with mark A is 820 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1856 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1856 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1856 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1856All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions