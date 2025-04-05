flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC82,431

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:920 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1855 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
France 2 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionAU53 ANACS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1855 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1855 with mark A is 920 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1855 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1855 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1855 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1855 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

