flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC215,103

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Average price (PROOF):13000 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1854 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (53)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 48,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionPF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - April 7, 2022
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateApril 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
SellerMaître Wattebled
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
France 2 Francs 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1854 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1854 with mark A is 1000 USD for regular strike and 13000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1854 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1854 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1854All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions