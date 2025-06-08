flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

2 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 2 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 2 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC48,968

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination2 Francs
  • Year1853
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Average price (PROOF):1600 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Francs 1853 A "Type 1853-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 2 Francs 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 27,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - October 30, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
3051 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 8, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - May 22, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - March 20, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMarch 20, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - January 30, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateJanuary 30, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - December 20, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU58
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - November 1, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateNovember 1, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction AURORA - August 22, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 2 Francs 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionAU58
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 2 Francs 1853 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Francs 1853 with mark A is 1100 USD for regular strike and 1600 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Francs 1853 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 2 Francs 1853 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Francs 1853 with the letters A?

To sell the 2 Francs 1853 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1853All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 2 FrancsNumismatic auctions