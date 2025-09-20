flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863". Gold (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:2700 USD
Average price (PROOF):16000 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" Gold - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1854 with mark A. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3934 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,360,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 20, 2025
SellerGalleria Auctions Tokyo
DateSeptember 20, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
2433 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2019
ConditionSP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction iNumis - December 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 5, 2018
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2018
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Bolaffi - December 19, 2015
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 19, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateJune 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateJune 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionPF65 ANA
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2010
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2010
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJune 1, 2007
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 30, 2007
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 12, 2006
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 12, 2006
SellerStack's
DateAugust 12, 2006
ConditionSP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2004
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 10, 2004
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 10, 2004
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Sotheby's - July 1, 1982
Ex. Brand collection
SellerSotheby's
DateJuly 1, 1982
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the gold coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1854 A, Gold?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin 1 Franc 1854 with mark A, Gold is 2700 USD for regular strike and 16000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1854 with mark A, Gold?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A, Gold is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A, Gold?

To sell the 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A, Gold we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

