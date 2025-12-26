flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1868 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC22,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters K?

To sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

