FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,113,698

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1867 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (18)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1867 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1092 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
3430 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
SellerInasta
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 23, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 15, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1867 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1867 with mark K is 810 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1867 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1867 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters K?

To sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

