flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,402,285

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1866 K "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1866 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Spink - June 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJune 7, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJuly 19, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2017
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Soler y Llach - September 19, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateSeptember 19, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateSeptember 19, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 15, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2015
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 15, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1866 K at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1866 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1866 with mark K is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1866 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1866 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters K?

To sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions