FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,094,263

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1869
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 15, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
SellerLa Galerie Numismatique
DateMarch 22, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Auctiones - March 22, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
SellerEeckhout
DateNovember 12, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
France 1 Franc 1869 BB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1869 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB is 340 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

