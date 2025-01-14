1 Franc 1869 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC3,094,263
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination1 Franc
- Year1869
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintStrasbourg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22173 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1869 BB?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB is 340 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1869 with mark BB?
The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB?
To sell the 1 Franc 1869 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.