FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,230,151

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1868 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (46)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Rare Coins - December 19, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 CPRC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 18, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Coin Cabinet - May 14, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
1355 $
Price in auction currency 1280 EUR
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Coins NB - April 27, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Coins NB - November 26, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJune 29, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1868 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1868 with mark BB is 210 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1868 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

